On arrival in Davenport, he worked at Swan Engineering for 16 years having completed his apprenticeship in machine tooling. While working at Swan, he enrolled in the Reisch Auctioneering College in Mason City, the largest organization of its type in the world, graduating in 1971 as a full-fledged auctioneer.

During his first years as an auctioneer, he rented the Turner Hall in the Village of East Davenport for his sales before founding Scotty's Auction Service, a premier, full service auction gallery in west Davenport. Services rendered by Scotty's Auction Service were the sale of antiques, collectibles, household goods, estate sales, real estate, antique automobiles and vehicles, as well as any other unique items offered for sale.

John was one of the leading auctioneers in the Mid-West who was well-known for his great sense of humor and his ability to entertain those who attended his auctions. Working alongside Jean, and his children Norman and Kate, he noted in an interview with the Quad-Cities Times in 1973 that some of the most unusual items he sold were a full size Arabian horse statue, a free baby delivery service, and an entire church down to the pews and stained glass windows. Retiring after 40 years in the auction business, John never lost his quick wit and thick Scottish brogue, and as his decades-old business motto declared "Service Is Our Salesman", there was no one better than John “Scotty” McFedries himself.