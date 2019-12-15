November 24, 1931-December 13, 2019

LONG GROVE, Iowa -- John "Shorty" Blumer, 88, died December 13, 2019, at Trinity Rock Island.

John Hoehn Blumer was born November 24, 1931, in Long Grove to the late Fridolin and Mabel (Heath) Blumer. He married Sylvia "Jean" Schaeffer February 4, 1957, in Muscatine. The couple resided at rural Long Grove where they raised their family. In his younger years, John worked for several area farmers. He was employed by Alcoa for 39 years until retirement in 1991. Sylvia preceded John in death May 28, 2009.

He was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church and the Long Grove Lions Club. John loved Ford tractors and restoring them with his son, John. He enjoyed time spent with his family, especially the grandchildren and traveling with his wife, Jean, where they visited all 50 states, Ireland, England and much of Europe.

Surviving are children, Terry Blumer, Davenport, Jeanette (Bryon) Amidon, Andalusia, Illinois, Barbara Blumer, Long Grove, John A. Blumer, Long Grove and Linda (Gary) Schulte, New Vienna; grandchildren, Brandon Amidon, Ashley Blumer, Kori Blumer, Wyatt Schulte and Morgan Schulte; a sister, Margie Dau, Davenport.