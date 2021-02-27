John "Sonny" William Hoover

Sonny was born June 14, 1941, to Henry and Nora (McMurren) Hoover in Davenport. He was a graduate of DHS, class of 1960. Sonny served in the U.S. Army (Vietnam) from 1969 - 1972. Later he owned C&J Construction. He loved sports and was a lifelong Cubs and Hawkeyes fan and could be found during any game enjoying an Old Style while listening to some Tom Petty with his numerous friends. A special joy was taking his son Christopher to a Cubs game. He enjoyed being "chef" to his buddies and friends.