John W. Free

August 6, 1924-September 15, 2019
SALEM, Tenn. - John William Free, 95, died on September 15, 2019, at Legacy Pointe Care Center.
John was born on August 6, 1924, to James and Nonnie (Joslin) Free in Nashville, Tenn., and grew up in Salem, Tenn. He attended high school in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and left school in 1943 to enlist in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Marine Band until he fell and hurt his mouth and was unable to play his tuba. John then served in the South Pacific Islands from 1943-1945.
Upon his discharge, he finished high school and attended Middle Tennessee College for 3 years, where he studied science and learned welding and machine shop skills. With his GI Bill money, he bought water and well equipment and started his own well-digging business. After the loss of his left hand while operating a digger, he sold the equipment and moved to Ohio. There, he found work as a Quality Assurance Specialist with the military as a civilian employee. He spent 4 years as the Chief Inspector on the building of the Apollo launch vehicle crawler-transporter under contract with NASA. He considered this a high point of his 40-year career.
John retired in 1982 and started his own business contracting with industrial companies as a Quality Assurance Consultant in Europe, Canada and the United States. He sold his business in 1996.
John married Doris Warmbrod in Lima, Ohio. After 43 years of marriage, Doris died in 2002. John married RuthAnne Ruefer in 2003 and the couple moved to West Des Moines to be nearer to RuthAnne's family.
John was preceded in death by his first wife Doris and brothers Robert, Jack, Joe and Raymond.
He is survived by his wife RuthAnne, sister Betty (Clarence) Leathers, brother George Free, his many beloved nieces and nephews in Ohio and Tennessee, and dear friends Diane Box, Jen and Damon Brandt, step children Deborah (David) Adams, Dawn (Randall) Yost, Diane (Gregory) Lepper and Chet (Ellen) Prust, eight step-grandchildren, Kate (Ben) Bruns, David (Michelle) Adams, Kara (Jeremy) Dalmacio, Megan (Casey) Purdum-Yost, Adam Lepper, Daniel (Christy) Lepper, Anson Prust and Logan Prust.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 23, at the Walnut Ridge Chapel, 1701 Campus Drive in Clive, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at the Westover Funeral Home 6337 Hickman Road in Des Moines, Iowa. Private burial will be in the Moline Memorial Park Cemetery in Moline, Ill.
Memorials may be directed to the Variety Club or Amanda the Panda.