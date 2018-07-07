Subscribe for 17¢ / day

July 3, 2018

BETTENDORF — John W. Savage Jr., 84, of Bettendorf, died Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting arrangements.

Visitation will be from 110-11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Survivors include a sister, Mayme Luke, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and eight siblings.

