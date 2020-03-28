John W. VanDeWoestyne

A private funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory, Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Melva England will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. The funeral service will be streamed on Facebook Live for family, friends, and loved ones unable to attend the services in person. A public memorial service and luncheon will be held at a later date, at Grace United Methodist Church. Memorials may be directed to Richmond Hill Players, Quad City Music Guild, or Mayo Clinic.

John's first loves were theatre and music. He was currently the president of the Richmond Hill Players and served as the business manager. He was instrumental in directing and participating in more than 100 productions and was affectionately known as “Mr. Richmond Hill”. He enjoyed singing with the Pleasant Valley Men. His love from a young age led him to performing and participating as a musician as well as a leader with the Knights Drum and Bugle Corp. He was a member of the Geneseo Rotary Club and Grace United Methodist Church. He and Judy enjoyed their time spent with their dinner club and those times with their friends. He participated in a weekly bible study on Wednesdays and he loved playing poker with his buddies.