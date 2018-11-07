John “Wedge” Simonovich

John V. 'Wedge' Simonovich
April 21, 1959-November 4, 2018
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — John V. “Wedge” Simonovich, 59, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away at 1:25 p.m. Sunday, November 4, 2018, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, Illinois.
His funeral will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, November 8, 2018, at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington, with Rev. Justin Iverson officiating. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, November 8, 2018, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.
He will be laid to rest next to his father at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Memorials may be directed to the Simonovich family.
He was born April 21, 1959, in Minneapolis, a son of William Richard and Joneene C. Heidbrink Simonovich. He married Pamela J. Foreman on July 24, 1993, in Bloomington.
Surviving are his wife, Pam, of Bloomington; a daughter, Stephanie (Matthew McCrate) Simonovich of Moline; a son, Billy (Rachael) Simonovich of Clinton; seven grandchildren, Cy, Zoe, Matthew, Mason, Regan, Revecca and Rylan; two sisters, Stacey (Vern) Moon of Port Byron and Leslie (Art) Depoorter of East Moline; and a bonus brother, Brian Kiley.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
John was a lifetime journeyman with Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 99 and 25. He was a world class power lifter. John loved his family and his pets.
