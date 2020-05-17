Johnette “Johnie” Allshouse

May 13, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Johnette “Johnie” Allshouse, 69, of Bettendorf, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 13 at her home.

Committal services are 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at the Davenport Memorial Park Chapel.

Johnette was the daughter of John Harold & Dorothy (Gray) Allshouse and a 1968 graduate of Bettendorf High School.

Survivors include her twin-daughters, Mary (Bill) Sheesley and Amy Arguello; her granddaughter, Willa Sheesley; sister, Shirlee (Chuck) Walloch; brother, Alan Allshouse.

Her parents and sister, Cindy Jo Allshouse preceded her in death.

Johnette's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

