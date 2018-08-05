Johnnie McKinnon

June 3, 1923 - August 1, 2018
DAVENPORT - Johnnie C. McKinnon, 95, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at his home.
Funeral services for Bishop McKinnon will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 11, at Gospel Mission Temple, Davenport. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at church. Private burial with military honors will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the family.
Bishop McKinnon was born on June 3, 1923, in Glasgow, Alabama, a son of Oscar and Mary (Pryor) McKinnon. Johnnie enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country in Europe during WWII. He married Mary L. Taylor on January 21, 1954, in Greenville, Alabama. Mary passed away on October 4, 2014.
Johnnie worked for John Deere Harvester for many years, but retired early due to disability. Bishop McKinnon was the founding Pastor of the Free and Accepted Holy Church of God, a longtime member of Gospel Mission Temple, Davenport and a lifetime member of VFW Post 1303. He was a counselor, mentor and spiritual leader to many. He greatly enjoyed singing, fishing, and reading his Bible. Johnnie was also a loving family man and he cherished all of the time spent with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Diane Herrod, Johnnie C. McKinnon, Jr., Tina Johnson, and Beverly Hall, all of Davenport; 13 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, 39 great-great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary, his parents and his siblings, Florence Brown, Eva Hall, Jack Bridge, Paul McKinnon, Ethel McKinnon and Maudel Wilkinson
