March 1, 1967-September 10, 2019
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jon David Kohler, 52, of Louisville, passed away on September 10, 2019.
Jon grew up in Bettendorf, Iowa, and the Quad Cities. It was there that Jon became an avid golfer, he wrestled and played football and soccer. Jon received a full soccer scholarship to Marycrest College, where he graduated in 1989. Jon was offered an opportunity to move to Louisville, Ky., to open and manage a claims field office for Gallagher Bassett.
In 1994, Jon moved to Louisville and instantly fell in love with the King City. He was a sports fan and found Churchill Downs an exciting and special place to share and enjoy with close friends. He was passionate about the University of Louisville Cardinals. For those who knew Jon, it was rare to see him without his U of L gear. Jon was the life of the party and could turn strangers into friends quickly. The hugs and the laughter that followed him everywhere will be missed by so many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Albert Kohler and Barbara Jean Sanders; and his brother Jimmy Teller.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Jenna Elizabeth Kohler, whom he affectionately called Squido; fiancée, Angelea Hammons; sister, Cheri Moore (Tom); cousins Brenda Herman (Jerry), and Kimberly Gosney Jaska; aunt, Bonnie Armour; first wife, Andrea Even; second wife, Heather Giles-Kohler (mother to their daughter, Jenna); nephews, Brad, Jeremy and Chris Moore, and Graham Teller, and many cousins.
Jon’s celebration of life will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Visitation will take place before the celebration from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The family asks that you bring your celebratory spirit in honor of Jon; please consider wearing Cardinal Red and Black, or Marycrest colors, or Bettendorf Bulldog gear.
