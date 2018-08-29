June 28, 1994 — August 25, 2018
ORION, IL — Jonas D. Foster, 24, of New Windsor, passed away Saturday, August 25, 2018, in Orion, Ill. Graveside services for Jonas will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Those wishing to attend graveside services should meet at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island, by 10 a.m on Friday. A memorial visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Knox Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mission 22, 1800 Blankenship Road, Suite 200, West Linn, OR 97068 or at www.mission22.com
Jonas was born on June 28, 1994, in Moline, a son of Daniel E. Foster and Elsa E. Durr. He graduated from Rock Island High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served with his brother, Wesley. After returning from his military service, Jonas worked for PrecisionAir as a HVAC technician. Jonas loved fishing and spending time with family.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Elsa E. (Eric) Durr-Baxter, Blue Grass, Iowa; father, Daniel E. (Brenna Hampton) Foster, New Windsor; brother, Wesley Foster, Eldridge, Iowa; step siblings, Libbi and Lane Baxter and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Linda Durr, Myrna Foster and grandfather, Gary Foster.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.