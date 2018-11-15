January 27, 1985-, November 13, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Jonathan A. Knorr, 33, of East Moline passed away Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City. Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A celebration of life gathering will be Sunday, November 18, 2018, from 1-6 p.m. at Bent River, Moline. The family requests all those attending wear their favorite Cubs or mustang attire. Memorials may be made in care of the family to establish accounts for his three children. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.
Jonathan was born in Silvis on January 27, 1985, a son of Erich and Patricia Claver Knorr. He married Amanda Kinnan on July 16, 2011, at Duck Creek Park, Davenport.
Jonathan worked as a service technician for Quik Stop Oil Change Shop, Moline.
Jonathan was an avid Cubs fan and loved mustangs. He also enjoyed working on cars and snowboarding. He was a good friend to many and cherished the moments spent with his children and family.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Amanda Knorr, East Moline; children, Abbigail Croxton and Logan and Jacob Knorr; parents, Erich and Patricia Knorr, Seaton, Illinois; sister, Maranda Spires, Stronghurst, Illinois; grandparents, Shirley and Larry Claver, Moline; niece, Rae Goss; nephew, Hatton Goss; and father-in-law, Eric (Jana) Kinnan, Milan; and mother-in-law, Kathy (Nate) Coghill, Blue Grass.
He was preceded in death by an infant brother, Brandon M. Knorr, and grandparents, Ella and Walt Knorr.
Online condolences and memories maybe left at wheelanpressly.com