January 27, 1956-July 29, 2018
DAVENPORT — Joni Kae Kester, 62, a resident of Davenport, died Sunday, July 29, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 3, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral or King's Harvest Pet Rescue No-Kill Animal Shelter.
Born on January 27, 1956, in Hartley, Iowa, Joni was the daughter of Dr. John and Neva (Boldan) Peterson. Joni graduated from Iowa City West High School in 1974. On December 28, 1974, at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport, she married Kevin Kester.
Joni worked in the food service department at St. Ambrose University and for Happy Joe's. Joni had a love for pets, especially her pet schnauzers. She enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing, and watching her daughter, Stephanie, at Special Olympics events. Joni was devotedly involved with Alcoholics Anonymous and enjoyed being with her friends, Penny and Karla.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Kevin; children, John Kester of Waterloo, Stephanie Kester of Davenport, Eric Kester of Davenport, and Ryan (Carolyn) Kester of Boone, Iowa; grandson, Cameron Kester; brothers, Jack (JoAnn) Peterson of Seattle, Washington, and Jeff Peterson of Spencer, Iowa; sister, Jan Gammon of Sunset, South Carolina; and many nieces and nephews.
Joni was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Jill; sister-in-law, Kris Peterson; and her mother and father-in-law, Wayne and Margaret Kester.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Joni's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.