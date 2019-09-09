November 12, 1994-September 5, 2019
MUSCATINE — Jordan D. Sexton, 24, of Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 4 – 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at the funeral home for Aubrey's Education Fund. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com.
Jordan Daniel Sexton was born on November 12, 1994, in Iowa City, Iowa the son of Chad Allen and Mindy Jo (Ford) Sexton. He was a 2013 graduate of Muscatine High School. On November 29, 2016, Jordan was united in marriage to Ericka Rife in Muscatine. Jordan was a truck driver for Sexton Trucking. He enjoyed fishing, watching stock car races at West Liberty, riding 4-wheelers and helping others.
Jordan will be deeply missed by his wife, Ericka of Muscatine; daughter, Aubrey Sexton of the home; father, Chad Sexton and fiancée, Melinda Phillips of Moscow; maternal grandparents, Daniel and Sherry Ford of Muscatine; maternal great-grandmother, Betty Thompson of Muscatine and several nieces, nephew, aunts and uncles.
Jordan was preceded in death by his mother, Mindy Sexton, paternal grandfather, Greg Sexton and maternal great-grandparents, Daniel and Helen Ford.