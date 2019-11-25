May 12, 1982-November 21, 2019
MOLINE -- Jordan L. Murphy, 37, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Moline.
A gathering will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe, Moline, with a time of sharing for family and friends beginning at 7 p.m.
Jordan Lane Murphy was born May 12, 1982, in Moline. She was a hair stylist and cosmetologist, owning and operating “Doo or Dye” in Davenport.
Among survivors are her daughter and son, Jayda Murphy and Vaughn Riedell, both of Davenport.
Full obituary available at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.