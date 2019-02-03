January 30, 2019
BALDWIN, Iowa - Jordan R. Kunde, 34, of Baldwin, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa.
A celebration of Jordan's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, February 4, 2019, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Burial will be at the Buckhorn Cemetery, rural Maquoketa, Iowa.
