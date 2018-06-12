Jose Lopez

November 2, 1930-May 19, 2018
EAST MOLINE - José Ramón López formerly of Colona House in East Moline died on May 19, 2018, at the age of 87.
Burial services were provided at Lady of Mercy Cemeteries, Miami, Fla., on Monday, June 3, 2018.
José had just moved into assisted living among his fellow Cuban exiles at Residential Plaza at Blue Lagoon in Miami, where he was enjoying the good weather, Cuban food, music and great conversation.
José was born on Nov. 2, 1930, in Placetas, Cuba, the eldest of five children born to Ramón López Sainz and Elina López Silverio.
From an early age José worked on the family cattle ranches where he assisted his father as an expert horseman, cattleman and also providing safe chauffeur service for many in his family. At age 14, he was sent 330 km away from his hometown to attended Dr. Crespo's specialized boarding school in Havana where he learned how to read and write along with taking care of himself with the assistance of visiting family.
In Placetas he enjoyed singing alongside his aunt who would play the piano and he knew most of the famous Cuban songs by heart. In 1968, he and his parents fled the communist takeover of their business and properties and relocated to Moline. One of the many items that was seized by the communists was his prized 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, which he always kept in immaculate condition. In 1978, José became an American citizen, a status that he cherished and understood the opportunity and pride that it gave him.
His photographic memory of names, cars, addresses and places in Cuba were legendary and of great assistance to many family members, especially in later years as memories faded, José did his best to quell the arguments with the facts and patch the gaps in family history. Despite his certain limitations, he managed to take care of himself for over 30 years with assistance from his family. José almost always had a smile, loved kids and family photographs. He will be missed.
He was preceded in death by siblings, Norma Mendoza, Manolo Lopez and Mariano Lopez, and nephew, Jose Mendoza. Surviving to help celebrate José's life is his sister Elina Leon, Surfside, Florida. Also cherishing José's life are nephews and nieces, Ramón Mendoza, Teresa Leon, Cecelia Johnson, Manolo Lopez, Leopoldina (Cusi) Graf, Mari Carmen Bernal and Norma Rothschadl. Part of José's life are Tricia Mendoza-Kale's family, who had much interaction with him. Memorials can be made to Humility of Mary Shelter, Davenport, or to humanitarian missions conducted by José's exiled hometown organization in Miami, El Municipio de Placetas en el Exilo, both memorials c/o Ramon Mendoza.