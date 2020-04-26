Joseph Edward Tamayo

Joseph Edward Tamayo

{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph Edward Tamayo

July 12, 1953-April 15, 2020

DAVENPORT -- Joseph Edward Tamayo, 66, of Davenport, passed away, at home, April 15, 2020.

Per his wishes, the rite of cremation has taken place and there will be no memorial service.

Joe was born July 12, 1953, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Jesus and Natalie (Garcia) Tamayo.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Rochelle Likeness, Olivia (Dennis) Devlin, Elizabeth Midey, all of Davenport, Eva (Gerald) Porter, Rock Island, Ill., Gloria Groom, Moline, Ill., brothers, Raul Tamayo, Coal Valley, Ill., and James (Rickie) Tamayo, Saugerties, N.Y., and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News