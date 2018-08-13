August 13, 1947-August 11, 2018
MILAN - Joseph H. Whitson, 70, of Milan, Ill., passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.
Graveside services with military honors will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Those wishing to attend are welcome to meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Joseph was born August 13, 1947, in Davenport, Iowa, a son of Theodore and Maudie Collier Whitson. He graduated from Davenport West High School. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He married Wendi Jo Stevenson on February 23, 2002.
Joseph was a professional truck driver and member of Teamster Local 371, Rock Island. He was employed with Nussbaum Transportation for 34 years. He was a member of the Davenport Moose Lodge. As an avid fan of classic cars, he was also a member of Goodguys Rod & Custom Association.
He enjoyed being with family and friends, especially spending time with his grandchildren. In earlier years, he coached girls slow pitch softball.
Surviving are his wife, Wendi Jo, of Milan; children, Rene Charles (John Charles), Bettendorf, Iowa, Terry (Peggy) Whitson, Davenport, Michael (Lisa) Laughlin, Milan, Jamie (Kris) Laughlin, Coal Valley, Sarah (Charles) Terhune, Riverside, Ill.; grandchildren, A.J. Charles, Justin Solis, Sidney and Emily Laughlin, Nick Angelos, Charlie Terhune, Lindsay Begyn, Liz Cavazos, Alicia and Michael Townley, and Taylor Graebur; great-grandchildren; Lylah, Ivan, Keegan, Allyson, Rollin, Wheeler and Paisley; brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Jill Whitson, Des Moines, Iowa; sister, Sandy Thompson, Puyallup, Wash.; close friend, Chuck Thompson, Davenport; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.
Preceding Joseph in death were his parents and granddaughter, Sloane Terhune.
