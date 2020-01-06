May 1, 1928-January 5, 2020

SILVIS -- Joseph J. Krol, 91, Silvis, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis. Burial is in St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct military honors. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis, for Masses or to the East Moline American Legion Post 227. Joe was a member of both.

Joe was born on May 1, 1928, in Moline, the son of Stanley and Konstansia (Olender) Krol. He married Sally Owens on June 14, 1952, in East Moline. Sally died November 2, 2010. Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy and the Navy Reserves. He retired in the late 1980's from the former International Harvester Works, East Moline, as a computer operator after 35 years. Joe was a member of the UAW local 1356, serving as Union officer and safety committeeman. He was an avid hunter.