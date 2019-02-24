July 24, 1923-February 22, 2019
ELDRIDGE - Joseph J. VanDeWiele, 95, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Davenport, Iowa.
Funeral Services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Long Grove, Iowa. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday evening at the church, and from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Wednesday morning at the church. Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be directed to the Tina VanDeWiele Memorial Scholarship Fund or to St. Ann's Catholic Church. Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joe was born on July 24, 1923, in East Moline, Illinois, the son of August and Irma (VanDaele) VanDeWiele. On November 26, 1946, he married Margaret M. Blanche at St. Ann's Catholic Church. She preceded him in death in 2005. Joe worked for Eldridge Co-Op lumber yard. In his retirement, he worked for the Eldridge park board. He served as an Eldridge City Councilman and was a member of the Eldridge volunteer fire department, Lion's Club, and the North Scott football "Chain Gang." Joe was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs.
Those left to honor Joe's memory are his daughters, Lori Hawley and Patti VanDeWiele, both of Eldridge; sons, Dean (Karen) VanDeWiele of Kanawha, Iowa, Dan VanDeWiele of Davenport, David (Krista) VanDeWiele of St. Clair, Missouri; four grandchildren, Angie (Dallas) Johnson, Ben (Crystal) VanDeWiele, Stephanie Hawley, Kaitlynn VanDeWiele; and 7 great-grandchildren, Jackson, Claire, and Carlie Johnson, Margaret and Josephine VanDeWiele, Rylee and Kylee Hawley.
In addition to his wife, Margaret, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Tina VanDeWiele; and grandson, Brady Hawley.
Online condolences may be shared with Joe's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.