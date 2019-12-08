Joseph “Joe” Edward Laster

May 13, 1949-December 6, 2019

MILAN -- Joseph Edward “Joe” Laster, 70, of Milan, Illinois, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at ManorCare Locust St. in Davenport.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, December 10th, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Joe was born May 13, 1949, in Davenport, the son of Hubert and Mariana (Mulroy) Laster. Joe served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1968 – 1970.

He worked as a cement finisher for Local 18. Joe enjoyed being out in his yard, fishing, and was an avid Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs, and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. Joe cherished his time spent with his family and many of his life-long friends.