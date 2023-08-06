Joseph "Joe" H. Kruckenberg

Joseph "Joe" H. Kruckenberg, 83, of Davenport passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Harmony, Davenport. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Our Lady of Victory Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday August 7, 2023 at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery with Military Honors Provided by American Legion Post 26.

Joe was born on October 12, 1939 in Chatsworth, Iowa to Herman and Mary (Krobriger) Kruckenberg. Joe proudly enlisted in the United States Navy from 1957-1966. He was united in marriage to Marlene Robinson on July 1, 1961 in Davenport. She preceded him in death on March 4, 2012. Joe worked as a tool grinder at Caterpillar for over 20 years. He then attended Scott Community College where he earned his HVAC certification. He owned and operated his own HVAC Company until his retirement in 2010. Joe was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church and American Legion Post 26. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his grandchildren.