April 4,1960-April 9, 2020
GENESEO -- Joseph (Joe) L. Buresh of Geneseo, Illinois, (originally of Oxford Junction, Iowa) passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, Thursday, April 9th, at his home with his wife and children at his side.
A private graveside funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Mayflower Cemetery, Oxford Junction, Iowa. A drive through only visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, you will not be permitted to get out of your cars. You will be directed once arriving at the funeral home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date and time at the Buresh Horse Ranch. Memorials may be directed to the Joseph Buresh Memorial Fund.
Joe was born on April 4, 1960, in Jackson County Public Hospital, Maquoketa, Iowa, to Joseph F. and Alda (Ilgis) Buresh. He was a 1978 graduate from Oxford Junction High School. He graduated from Coe College with a Bachelor of Education degree and began a 35-year long career in public education. After teaching for several years, he attended Western Illinois University and obtained his master's degree in K-12 administration.
Joe was a career educator and public-school administrator. He spent the majority of his career as the superintendent of the Annawan School District. After retiring from the Annawan School District in 2017, Joe continued his career as the elementary principal at Costa Catholic Academy in Galesburg, Ill. Joe served on several professional organizations. He was a member of the Education Executive Board, serving as the chairman three times. Joe especially enjoyed his role as a member of the Board of Directors for the Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA). Joe was a valued member of the Illinois Association of School Administrators where he was the Black Hawk Division's superintendent of the year on two separate occasions.
Joe married Rhonda (Pestka) Buresh on May 28, 1983. He enjoyed raising their five children alongside Rhonda during their 37-year marriage. Joe and Rhonda enjoyed their time traveling. One of Joe's favorite gifts was to surprise Rhonda with a fully planned trip including the best places to eat at the desired destination.
Joe was a HUGE advocate for Annawan and A/W academic and athletic successes. He felt blessed to not only support his children's athletic careers, but also to be instrumental in the success of local high school and college athletes. His greatest fulfillment came from helping young adults reach their full potential.
Outside of education, Joe followed college sports, with a specific love of the Iowa Hawkeyes. He was an active attendant of Kinnick Stadium and Carver Arena. He took inspiration from Michael Jordan throughout his coaching career; while coaching volleyball, basketball, and softball. During the off season, Joe and Rhonda looked forward to enjoying a Kenny Chesney concert together.
Joe and Rhonda went back to their roots of farming and established a horse ranch in March of 2019. The dream of Buresh Horse Farms became reality with the instrumental help of Joe's son Beau. Joe cherished sharing his experiences on the farm with his children and grandchildren.
Joe looked forward to all holiday and birthday dinners. He enjoyed preparing special suppers that including an extensive line up of appetizers, seafood, main meat course and specialty drinks.
Joe is survived by his wife, Rhonda; daughters Lori (Bob) Anderson, Annawan, Ill., Brooke (Aaron) White, Denver, Colo., Kelly (Tyler) Storm, Geneseo, Ill.; sons Beau Buresh, Geneseo, Ill., and Ben Buresh, Geneseo, Ill.; grandchildren Evan, Adelyn, Avery John (Lori and Bob), Chambers, and another cherished grandchild on the way (Kelly and Tyler); mother, Alda Buresh, Coralville, Iowa; and brother, Jeff (Kim) Buresh, Marengo, Iowa.
Proceeded in death by his father, Joseph F. Buresh; and brother Larry Buresh.
