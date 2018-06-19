June 15, 2018
DAVENPORT — Celebration of Life services for Joseph L. Schaefer, 46, of Davenport, will be 2 p.m. Thursday June 21, 2018, at Weerts Funeral Home 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:30 p.m. till service time. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Research Fund at the University of Iowa, by searching: donate.giveto iowa.org.
Joseph passed away peacefully on Friday June 15, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Joseph was born in 1971, in Davenport, the son of David and Gloria Schaefer. He worked as a self-employed floor contractor. In earlier years he was active in the Boy Scouts of America, and he liked solving math problems and playing cards. He enjoyed all sports, especially football, basketball and running in the Q-C Times Bix 7 race.
Survivors include his parents, Gloria Schaefer, of Davenport, and David Schaefer, Long Grove; brothers, Martin D. Schaefer, Davenport, and James M. Schaefer, Long Grove.
