September 5, 1918-November 16, 2018
DEWITT - Joseph Lawrence Ryan, 100, died Friday, November 16, 2018, at Mercy Hallmar, Cedar Rapids.
Born September 5, 1918, in Delmar to the late Thomas and Anna (Laughlin) Ryan, he graduated from St. Joseph School, DeWitt. Joe married Mary Katherine McDermott June 2, 1942, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Petersville. They resided in the DeWitt area for many years. Joe farmed and worked at Wendel Oil Company, DeWitt until retirement in 1990. He and Mary moved to Cedar Rapids in 2009. She preceded him in death November 19, 2016.
Joe was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, and served as sexton of the church cemetery for many years. He was a long time basketball score keeper at St. Joseph and Central Schools and recognized in the DeWitt Central Schools Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. Joe enjoyed time with his family, traveling and playing bridge.
Surviving are children, Lourdes McGrath, Simi Valley, California, Regina (Chris) Williams, Hiawatha, Martin (Pat) Ryan, Waterloo, Teresa Lynch, Minneapolis, and Joseph A. Ryan, Redondo Beach, California; eight grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Pat Ryan, Iowa City and Randa (Fred) Knee, West Gardiner, Maine; a sister-in-law, Margaret McDermott, DeWitt and brother-in-law, James Kane, Cedar Rapids; numerous nieces and nephews.
Also preceding him in death were sons, Larry and Dennis Ryan; siblings, Alberta Jansen, Mary Smith, Agnita Brown, Evelyn Peterson, Cleo Ryan and John Ryan.
Visitation will be at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 4 until 7 p.m. Tuesday, with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt, with the Rev. Fr. Robert McAleer officiating and burial in the church cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph School, Mercy Hospice and Mercy Hallmar.
