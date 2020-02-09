Joseph Patrick Blough

Surviving Joe, are his children, Teri Duffy, Portland, Ore.; Don (Lauri) Blough, Edmond Blough, Melissa Blough, all of Davenport; Jeanne (Steve) Schwabacher, St. Paul, Minn.; Angela (Nicholas) Miller, Maplewood, Minn.; Ruthann Fleming, Irvine, Calif.; and a son-in-law, Rich Garay, Grand Haven, Michigan. His sixteen grandchildren, Greg (Jessie) Blough, Colleen (Jeremy) Nesper, Aisha (Donny) Blough, Alanna (Adam) Blough and Malcolm Blough, Andrea (Alex) Bassman-Young and Kyle (Stefanie) Bassman, Carolyn Garay and Tricia Garay, Charlie (Jessie) Schwabacher and Abe Schwabacher, Marie (Tyler) Krisik and Paul Miller, Sam Fleming, Joey Fleming and Alex Fleming of Irvine, Calif., eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Joe was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in Davenport for 65 years where he served as a Lecturer and Eucharistic Minister for many years. Some favorite times were family camping and traveling each summer to see the United States and Canada and trout fishing. With his wife, Mary Jeanne, they were founding members of the Catholic Interracial Council and the Friendship Force of Quad Cities, an exchange program, and enjoyed traveling, hosting and making friends throughout the world. Together they traveled to six continents and over 30 countries. Elderhostel experiences were greatly appreciated, and reading and history most enjoyed.