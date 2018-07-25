July 12, 1942-July 23, 2018
DAVENPORT — Joseph R. “Bob” Stevens, 76, of Davenport, passed away Monday, July 23, 2018, at the Kahl Home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday July 25, from 44-6 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary, Davenport. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 26, 2018, at Legacy Baptist Church. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Legacy Baptist Church to support Manna World Wide. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Bob was born July 12, 1942, in Centerville, Iowa, to Joseph A. and Irene (Lear) Stevens. He was united in marriage to Nancy Marlow on June 30, 1962, in Mark, Iowa. Bob worked 24 years at Caterpillar.
Bob was a member of Legacy Baptist Church. He enjoyed tinkering around with cars. Bob was, above all, a family man. He loved his grandchildren. He had a servant heart and was always willing to lend a hand when needed.
Those left honoring his memory include his loving wife of 56 years, Nancy; children, Robin (Stephen) Dowell, Rebecca (Ron) Smith, Mark Stevens and Michael (Amy) Stevens; 12 grandchildren; three sisters; three brothers; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters and one brother.