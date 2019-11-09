April 3, 1991-November 7, 2019
DES MOINES - Joseph Ray Hicks, 28, of Des Moines, previously of Iowa City, passed away in a tragic accident on Thursday, November 7, 2019, in Des Moines.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 12 p.m. at The Runge Mortuary and Crematory. Visitation will be Sunday from 10 a.m. until the service at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Courageous of Iowa. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com.
Joseph was born April 3, 1991, in Davenport, the loving son of Jeffery and Janet (Ceryanec) Hicks. He enjoyed movies, family, walks outside, Community Alone Time, fishing and frogging and was always out by the family lake. Joe was a big guy with a huge personality.
Those left to honor his memory include his parents, Jeffery and Janet, brother, Jake (Ayla) Hicks, Bunkerhill, Ill.; grandparents, Donna and Ray Hicks and Bobbi Ceryanec; nephews, Morgen and Zane Hicks of Bunkerhill, Ill.; aunts and uncles: Vickie Hicks, Peggy (Jeff) Patch, Joe (LaNae) Ceryanec and many beloved cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joseph Matthew Ceryanec.
The family would like thank the staff from NCI for the many years of service and the staff at Community Network in Des Moines.