November 15, 1946-April 28, 2020

BETTENDORF -- Joseph Wayne Clark, 73, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at the Bettendorf Healthcare Center in Bettendorf.

Private graveside services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

Joe was born November 15, 1946, in Holy Cross, Kentucky, the son of Thomas L. & Mary M. (Downs) Clark. He was a United States Navy veteran, serving during the Vietnam War.

He had enjoyed country music, playing cards and refinishing furniture. He especially enjoyed the company of his grandchildren.

Those left to honor Joe's memory include his daughter and son-in-law, Cara & Jason Kramer of Bettendorf; his son and daughter-in-law, John & Shelagh Clark of Bettendorf; his grandchildren, Eric Wentz, Ryan and Elizabeth Kramer and Mackenzie, Payton and Oliver Clark; his sister, Sharon (Michael) Gentry of Kewanee, Illinois; his brothers, Thomas “Dave” (Linda) Clark of Colona, Illinois, and Richard Clark of Annawan, Illinois; and his sister-in-law, Barb Clark of Kewanee.