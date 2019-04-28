MOLINE -- Joshua L. Robinson, 33, of Moline, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.
Josh was born August 21, 1985, in Geneseo, a son of James M. and Elisabeth A. (Lockhart) Robinson. He married Melissa Hetzler on May 18, 2013, in Rock Island. Josh worked as a driver for Samuelson Enterprises, a FedEx Ground contract holder, for the past 12 years. He loved spending time with family and friends.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Melissa; parents, James Robinson, Cambridge and Elisabeth Lockhart, Evadale, Texas; children, Harley Jo Robinson, Alexander Xavier Robinson, Jethro Thomas Scott Robinson and a step daughter, Addison Stott, all of Moline; siblings, James (Tiffany) Robinson, Cambridge, Levi O’Meara, Evadale, Texas, and Jessica (Eric) Robinson, Ray (Carol) DeBrackeleire, Milan; nieces, Olivia and Abigail Robinson, a nephew, Keegan DeBrackeleire; maternal grandmother, Sharon and many extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Jay Fallon Robinson; paternal grandparents, Gayne and Shirley and maternal grandfather, James Lockhart
