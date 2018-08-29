February 10, 1938 — August 21, 2018
ALLOUEZ, MI — Joy Sandell Liljegren, 80, of Allouez, MI, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.
Joy was born February 10, 1938, to Florence (Mehl) and Sexton Sandell in Chicago. She graduated from Presbyterian St Luke's Nursing School in Chicago in 1958. It was there that she met and married Charles Koivun with whom she had five children. Together they made a home in Moline.
Joy met and married Tom Liljegren in 1983, and had the great fortune of gaining three more children through that marriage.
Joy was a dedicated, hard-working nurse who loved her calling as a nurse. She spent her career filling different roles in the Moline hospitals and health services. She retired in 2002, when she and Tom moved to Allouez, MI, to live out her remaining years in their dream home on Lake Superior.
Joy's hard work and determination were an inspiration to all who knew her. She was a devoted nurse, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of the First Congregational Church in Moline, IL and attended the Methodist Church in Mohawk, MI. Joy was active in PEO for 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Tom, and brother (Richard Sandell). She is also survived by her eight children, Jennifer Alvarez, Kathryn Jacobs, George (Meghan) Koivun, Susan (Tim) Lobb, Jon Koivun, Kathryn Liljegren, Michael Liljegren, and Patty (David) Lindstrom. She has 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
A celebration service will be held at the Erickson Crowley Peterson Funeral Home in Calumet on Friday, August 24, 2018, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Gunsoo Jung to officiate. Friends may call at the Erickson Crowley Peterson Funeral Home on Friday, August 24, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m.
A memorial service will be held in Moline, in September.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.ericksoncrowleypeterson.com.
The Erickson Crowley Peterson Funeral Home in Calumet is assisting the family with the arrangements.