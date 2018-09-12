August 21, 2018
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. — Joy Sandell Liljegren, 80, of Allouez, Michigan, passed away peacefully in her home with her family by her side on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018, at 1 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 2201 7th Ave., Moline. The family wishes to welcome all family and friends, to join them immediately following the service at the church.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.ericksoncrowleypeterson.com.
The Erickson Crowley Peterson Funeral Home in Calumet, Michigan, is assisting the family with the arrangements.