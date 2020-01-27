September 4, 1942-January 26, 2020

MILAN -- Joyce A. Allen, 77, of Milan, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her residence.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

Joyce was born on September 4, 1942, in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Beckman) Maylone. She married Don Allen on January 24, 1959, at 15th Avenue Christian Church, Rock Island. Joyce loved doing crafts and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 61 years, Don Allen; daughters, Tammy (Terry) Dowell and Tracey Bradley; grandchildren, Damien (Amanda) Hall, Brandon Hurt, Courtney (Amanda) Kirchner, and Breanna Greko; and 8 great- grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Nancy Maylone; infant sister; and son-in-law, John W. Bradley.

Online condolences may be left to Joyce's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.