June 29, 1934-November 20, 2018
COAL VALLEY — Joyce A. Baraks, 84, of Coal Valley, Illinois, took her place at her Lord's side while surrounded by her loving family at her home on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.
One of 10 children, Joyce was born in Aurora, Illinois, on June 29, 1934, to Glen and Francis (Andrew) Nash. Joyce married Dale L. Baraks on June 20, 1957, at the Coal Valley Presbyterian Church. She loved spending quality time with her family, which was her priority. She loved her church family and enjoyed volunteering for special church functions and the food pantry. She also served as a church deacon. She volunteered for many years at the Cafe on Vine, serving meals to the homeless and those less fortunate. She enjoyed reading, gardening, crossword puzzles and the gambling casinos. Wednesday was card club with her lady friends who were very dear to her.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and four sisters. Those left to honor her memory are her loving husband of 62 years, Dale; daughters, Lisa (Randy) Christensen and Sheri (Brian) Fay; son, Dale (Nicole) Baraks; adopted daughter, Connie (Kelly) Cooper; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Trimble Funeral Home, 1700 1st Street, Coal Valley, from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 2431 1st Street, Coal Valley. Following services, Joyce will be cremated at Trimble Crematory and her remains held until such time as her beloved husband joins her and they can be together forever in Coal Valley Cemetery.
Joyce's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.