August 23, 1952-November 5, 2019
DAVENPORT - A Celebration of Life Gathering for Joyce A. Schurke, 67, a resident of Davenport, will be from 12-4 p.m. Sunday, November 17th, at the Buffalo Community Center. Per her wishes, cremation took place prior to the service. Private family burial will take place at a later date.
Joyce passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her home in Davenport.
Joyce Ann Alger was born August 23, 1952, in Davenport, a daughter of Kenneth and Frances (Gusta) Alger. She married Dean E. Schurke February 4, 2003. He preceded her in death September 21, 2009. Joyce enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Those left to honor Joyce's memory include her mother, Frances; children: Brian, Brad (Lisa), Brett, David (Kami), and Derek “Turtle” (Jennifer); grandchildren: Brittany (Sepehr), Brendan, Harper and Claire; great grandchildren: Amir and Emrik; siblings: Karen (Tim), Sandie (Jeff), Carol (Jim), Sue (Wayne), Mike (Lois), Barry (Kathy) and Kenny (Janelle).
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth, brother, P.J. and infant sister, Joan.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Genesis Hospice and Kara for their compassion and care.
