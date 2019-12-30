September 1, 1933-December 29, 2019

ALEDO -- Joyce Ann Bodeen of Aledo, 86, died Sunday morning, December 29, 2019, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Visitation will be at Speer Funeral Home in Aledo, Ill., on Wednesday, January 1, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral will be at First Baptist Church in Aledo, Ill., on Thursday, January 2, at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Aledo.

Joyce was born on September 1, 1933, in Rock Island, Ill., to William H and Frankie Myree (Prouty) McMahon. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1951 and married Merle LeRoy Bodeen on June 16, 1951, in Davenport, Iowa. She lived most of her married life in the Aledo, Ill., area where they farmed until 1974. She was employed at Mercer County Hospital as an admitting clerk retiring in August of 1988. Merle and Joyce moved to Branson, Mo., area and enjoyed buying and selling antiques. They returned to Aledo in 2005.

Joyce loved her family and looked forward to the entire family being together to celebrate Christmas. In addition to reading the Christmas story, she would pray for all of her family to know and accept Jesus as Lord. She was an active member of the church and especially enjoyed singing with family.