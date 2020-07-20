Joyce Cornmesser
July 17, 2020
BETTENDORF-Joyce Cornmesser, 77, of Bettendorf, died on July 17 at her home.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 24 at Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bagley Cemetery, Bagley, Wisconsin. Memorials may be directed to Kings Harvest Pet Rescue No Kill Shelter
She is survived by children, Joy (Jeffery) Whitmer, Eldridge, Judy (Scott) Hoag, DeWitt, Steve (Bonnie) Cornmesser, Eldridge.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; and three siblings.
Joyce’s full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
