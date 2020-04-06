× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 8, 1925-April 4, 2020

GENESEO -- Joyce E. Miller, 94, of Geneseo, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Betty's Garden Memory Care of Kewanee – Kewanee, Ill.

A private visitation and funeral service for family will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Timothy Nerud will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The funeral service will be streamed on Facebook Live for family, friends, and loved ones unable to attend due to COVID – 19 regulations. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Edford Township. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. John's Church, for family and friends unable to attend the private service.

Joyce was born August 8, 1925, the daughter of Evans and Helen (Reeves) Peterson, in DeKalb, Ill. She graduated from Geneseo High School and later graduated from Moline Public School of Nursing. She married Lyle R. Miller on February 2, 1947, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Geneseo. He preceded her in death on October 15, 2018.