August 8, 1925-April 4, 2020
GENESEO -- Joyce E. Miller, 94, of Geneseo, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Betty's Garden Memory Care of Kewanee – Kewanee, Ill.
A private visitation and funeral service for family will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Reverend Timothy Nerud will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The funeral service will be streamed on Facebook Live for family, friends, and loved ones unable to attend due to COVID – 19 regulations. Memorials may be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church, Edford Township. A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. John's Church, for family and friends unable to attend the private service.
Joyce was born August 8, 1925, the daughter of Evans and Helen (Reeves) Peterson, in DeKalb, Ill. She graduated from Geneseo High School and later graduated from Moline Public School of Nursing. She married Lyle R. Miller on February 2, 1947, at Concordia Lutheran Church, Geneseo. He preceded her in death on October 15, 2018.
She was a private duty nurse for many years for several area Geneseo doctors. She was also employed by Hammond Henry Hospital, Geneseo, as an RN. She was a member of PEO, Geneseo and former DAR member, Geneseo Chapter. Joyce enjoyed golfing, playing bridge in card groups, and spending winters in Florida with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Deb Ward, Atkinson; sons, Gary (Shirley) Miller, Geneseo, and Rick (Debbie) Miller, Moline; six grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Evans and Helen, her husband, Lyle, and her granddaughter, Donna.
