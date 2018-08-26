Try 1 month for 99¢
Joyce Foy

August 31, 1936-August 23, 2018

DURANT, Iowa - Joyce A. Foy 81, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Lutheran Living in Muscatine.

Joyce was born in Lawton, Okla., on August 31, 1936, to Clarence and Norma (Bangert) Korthaus.

Joyce graduated from Durant High School in 1954. Joyce married John C. Foy on June 7, 1958, in New Era. She worked at Wahkonsa Country Club, Hein Manor and Jeff's Market.

Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, August 27th, at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.

A Prayer service will be held following the visitation at 6:30 p.m.

Inurnment will be at a later date at Durant Cemetery.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Joyce is survived by her husband of over 60 years, John of Durant, daughters: Kim Tyler (Rollie Ford) of Moscow, Iowa, Jane (Brian) Armstrong of Stanwood, Lisa (Perry) Pelzer of Moscow, Iowa, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and her sisters: Marilyn Heinrich of Davenport, and Emogene Sorgenfrey of Durant.

She was preceded in death by her brothers: Tom and Kenneth Korthaus and her son-in-law David Tyler.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Durant Ambulance in her memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Joyce Foy
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.