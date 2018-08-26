August 31, 1936-August 23, 2018
DURANT, Iowa - Joyce A. Foy 81, of Durant, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018, at Lutheran Living in Muscatine.
Joyce was born in Lawton, Okla., on August 31, 1936, to Clarence and Norma (Bangert) Korthaus.
Joyce graduated from Durant High School in 1954. Joyce married John C. Foy on June 7, 1958, in New Era. She worked at Wahkonsa Country Club, Hein Manor and Jeff's Market.
Her greatest joy was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, August 27th, at Bentley Funeral Home in Durant.
A Prayer service will be held following the visitation at 6:30 p.m.
Inurnment will be at a later date at Durant Cemetery.
Joyce is survived by her husband of over 60 years, John of Durant, daughters: Kim Tyler (Rollie Ford) of Moscow, Iowa, Jane (Brian) Armstrong of Stanwood, Lisa (Perry) Pelzer of Moscow, Iowa, 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and her sisters: Marilyn Heinrich of Davenport, and Emogene Sorgenfrey of Durant.
She was preceded in death by her brothers: Tom and Kenneth Korthaus and her son-in-law David Tyler.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Durant Ambulance in her memory.
