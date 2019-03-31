December 18, 1932-March 26, 2019
BLUE GRASS - Joyce J. Keller, 86, of Blue Grass, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, after a brief illness.
Private family services will be held. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Blue Grass Fire and Rescue, VNA-Visiting Nurses Association, or a charity of choice.
Joyce was born on December 18, 1932, to Lorenz and Alice (Miller) Seifert in Wheatland, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Virgil K. Keller on September 4, 1949, in Davenport. She retired from AAA Motor Club of Iowa after many years of service.
Joyce lived a long life. She loved to play cards, read and spend time with her family. She would go camping and travel with her husband, Virgil and they wintered in Mission, Texas, for many years. They also enjoyed going on cruises together and with family. Joyce was a member of the American Legion as well.
Survivors include Kandace Reddy (Herbert Jr.), David (Nancy) Keller and Tamra Box; grandchildren: Jennifer (Jacob) Conner, Christopher (Jill) Reddy, Jeremy (Jennifer) Keller, Sarah Keller, Justin (Abby) Box and Corey Box; along with twelve great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Virgil.