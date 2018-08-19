October 25, 1944 - August 14, 2018
DAVENPORT - Joyce J. Tupkielewicz, 73, a resident of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018, at her home.
Per her request, no services will be held and the rite of cremation has been accorded.
Joyce Josephine Cardone was born October 25, 1944, in West New York, New Jersey, the daughter of Anthony Cardone. She was united in marriage to Fred H. Tupkielewicz on April 19, 1963. In earlier years, Joyce had been employed as a secretary in the clothing industry.
She is survived by her husband and six children and their families.
