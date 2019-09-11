August 8, 1933-September 9, 2019
EAST MOLINE - Joyce Liedtke, 86, East Moline, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services are 1 p.m. Thursday at St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline. Burial is in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time at the church. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline, where she was a devoted member.
Joyce Taube was born August 8, 1933, on the Taube Farm in Coal Valley, Ill., the daughter of Ernest and Mabel (Lyons) Taube. She graduated from United Township High School Class of 1951. She married Richard Liedtke on November 24, 1951. He died May 25, 1993. Joyce was a secretary for the Rock Island Lines. Joyce loved spending time with her family and was an amazing grandmother. She enjoyed rockhounding, gardening and reading.
Survivors include her children; Sue Goderis, Steven “Toby” (Sibyl) Liedtke, Lisa (Joseph) Wells and Jana (Jim) McGeever, grandchildren; Penny (Moe) Jones, Nathan Liedtke, Bryce Liedtke, Janelle Wells, Joshua Wells, Shannon McGeever, Ryan McGeever and Katelyn McGeever, great-grandchildren; Demonte, Dionte and Dontrell and special friend Donald Elliot.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister, Patricia.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.