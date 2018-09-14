February 1, 1939-September 12, 2018
BETTENDORF — Joyce M. DeVol, 79, of Bettendorf passed away on September 12, 2018, at home.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 15, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m.
Joyce was born February 1, 1939, in Rock Island, the daughter of Darrell and Ethel Anderson. She was united in marriage to James S. DeVol on September 22, 1956.
Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Jim; her daughters, Cheri (Troy) Hartz and Jamie (Jeff) Kane; and her sisters, Darilyn Smith and Robin Claussen.
Joyce's full obituary may be found at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.