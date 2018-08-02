December 2, 1936-July 31, 2018
ROCK ISLAND — Joyce P. Short, 81, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday July 31, 2018, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday August 4, 2018, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, where she was a member. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to service time at church. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be left to the family.
She was born on December 2, 1936, in Rock Island, the daughter of Edmund and Madeleine (VanHecke) VanDenHende. Joyce was a graduate of Alleman High School in 1954. She married the love of her life, William Short, on February 19, 1955, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.
Mrs. Short had been employed at Hardee's Restaurant, Milan, for 26 years.
She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Joyce enjoyed crocheting afghans, playing bingo, slots at the casino, singing and dancing with her sisters and their annual trips. In her younger years, she loved boating and camping with her family. She also enjoyed dancing with her husband.
Survivors include her children, Stephanie S. Littmann, William E. (Lori) Short, Kathryn L. Roberts, Karen J. Goodman, Hope M. (Joe) Miller; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; sister, Jeanne Gross; and brothers in law, Dave Burkhead and Robert Short (Cindi Wyatt).
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Timothy J. Short; sisters, Joan Burkhead, Julie Smith; and brother, Richard VanDenHende.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.