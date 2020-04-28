Joyce Techlin VanAusdall
ROCK ISLAND

Joyce Techlin VanAusdall

{{featured_button_text}}
Joyce Techlin VanAusdall

September 6, 1927- April 26, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Joyce Techlin VanAusdall, 92, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rock Island.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has been accorded, and a private burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's in Rock Island or to Heartland Hospice, Moline. Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline, is assisting the family.

Joyce Techlin was born on Sept. 6, 1927, in Moline, a daughter of Roland and Charlotte (Thran) Techlin. She married Charles VanAusdall on July 26, 1946, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline.

Survivors include her children, Cheri (Cedric) Salisbury, Eatonton, Ga., John (Marilyn) VanAusdall, Monmouth, Ill., Laura (David) Kilmer, Moline; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles “Van”; and a brother, John “Jack” Robert Techlin.

Memories may be shared online at www.vanhoe.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News