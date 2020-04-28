September 6, 1927- April 26, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Joyce Techlin VanAusdall, 92, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rock Island.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has been accorded, and a private burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony's in Rock Island or to Heartland Hospice, Moline. Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline, is assisting the family.
Joyce Techlin was born on Sept. 6, 1927, in Moline, a daughter of Roland and Charlotte (Thran) Techlin. She married Charles VanAusdall on July 26, 1946, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Moline.
Survivors include her children, Cheri (Cedric) Salisbury, Eatonton, Ga., John (Marilyn) VanAusdall, Monmouth, Ill., Laura (David) Kilmer, Moline; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles “Van”; and a brother, John “Jack” Robert Techlin.
Memories may be shared online at www.vanhoe.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.