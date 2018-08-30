Juanita Bivins

March 24, 1926 — Aug. 27, 2018
MOLINE — Juanita W. Bivins, 92, formerly of Moline, went to her heavenly home Monday, August 27, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, at Sacred Heart Church, Moline. Visitation is Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline, with a rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Seton School.
Juanita was born March 24, 1926, in Davenport, the daughter of Charles E. and Wilma L. (Hiebing) Ney. She married John W. Bivins on May 21, 1949, in Davenport. He preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 2005.
Juanita was employed at Peoples Drug, Moline, as a clerk and then at I.H. Farmall Works in Rock Island. She later worked as a clerk at Sally Beauty Supply in New Port Richie, Florida. Juanita was a member of Sacred Heart Church and she enjoyed reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. She adored her bingo and bunko groups. Her steadfast faith, family and friends meant the world to her. Juanita was truly a gracious person who shared her joy and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her children, Kathy (Glen) Geiger, Mary (Scott) Schnabel, Jeannette (Curtis) Husar and Diane Morrissey; 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and brother, Ronald (Carol) Ney. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, and her daughters, Judy Bivins and Carol Geist. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com.