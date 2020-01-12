October 22, 1923-January 8, 2020

MILAN -- Juanita J. Wheeler, 96, of Milan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at her home with her daughter, Anita, by her side.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at New Life Baptist Church, 7780 W. Locust St. Davenport. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Burial will be at Galva Cemetery following funeral service. Memorials may be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Juanita was born on October 22, 1923, in New Boston, Ill., the daughter of Antonio and Maria (Delgado) Compas. She married Perry Wheeler on September 19, 1941. Juanita enjoyed music, reading, gardening, and mushroom hunting in the spring. She was a member of the Galva Senior Citizen Harmonica band that played at local facilities. Juanita also volunteered at the Pilot House in Kewanee, Ill. Juanita loved spending time with her family and friends.

Juanita is survived by her children, Peggy (Jim) Hogue, Audrey (Dan) Williams, Steve Wheeler, Anita (Gerald) Schlapkohl, Barb (John) Moore, Roy (Julie) Wheeler, and Christene (David) Watkins; multiple grandchildren, great- grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and their families.