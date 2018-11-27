Dec. 31, 1944 — Nov. 25, 2018
CORDOVA — Juanita N. Nelms, 73, of Cordova, died Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at UnityPoint Health–Trinity, Rock Island. Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Juanita was born Dec. 31, 1944, in Sterling, Illinois, to Harold and Norine (McCaslin) Coers. She married Jerry Lee Nelms on Dec. 8, 1962 at First Baptist Church, Cordova. Juanita attended Western Illinois University where she was a baton majorette and enjoyed teaching baton lessons for many years. She worked in the fish lab located at the Exelon Power Plant, retiring in 2005, and then continued to work there part-time. Juanita enjoyed fishing on the river and waterskiing. She loved baking and was a meticulous housekeeper. She especially loved her grandkids and following them around to their sporting events.
Juanita is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Jeffrey (Carol) Nelms, Arlington Heights, IL, Jodi Nelms, Pearland, TX; brother, Wayne Coers, Cordova; grandchildren, Emily, Brian, Madelynn, and Jacquelynn; great-granddaughters, Natalie and Jenna; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by both parents. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.