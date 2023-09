Juanita Phillips

Juanita Phillips, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 31, 2023. She passed away peacefully at her home.

Private family services will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her family in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Juanita was a sweet soul and we will miss her but we know she is with, in her words, "my Jesus."